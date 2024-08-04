Old Port Advisors Sells 1,507 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,003,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 280,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.