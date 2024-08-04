Old Port Advisors Sells 1,524 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDL. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 727,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,609. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

