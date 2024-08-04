Old Port Advisors Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.74. The stock had a trading volume of 953,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.82 and its 200 day moving average is $285.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 1000 ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.