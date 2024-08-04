Old Port Advisors Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.74. The stock had a trading volume of 953,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.82 and its 200 day moving average is $285.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.