Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-$2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.780-2.840 EPS.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. 3,750,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
