OMG Network Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $29.66 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00036773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

