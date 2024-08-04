ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY24 guidance at $3.70-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.700-4.000 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

OGS opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

