Oppenheimer Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $252.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Shares of CLH opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.98. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $246.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 810,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,096,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

