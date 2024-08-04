Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.69

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and traded as high as $24.58. Otsuka shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 20,345 shares traded.
Otsuka Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.
About Otsuka
Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.
