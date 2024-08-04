Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $255.93

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.93 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 372.35 ($4.79). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 353.50 ($4.55), with a volume of 80,424 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.52) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.20, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

