Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.
