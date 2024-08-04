Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,488,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,172,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

