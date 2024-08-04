Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

ROP stock traded down $8.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.03. 739,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $553.54 and a 200-day moving average of $545.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.