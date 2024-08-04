Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3154 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

