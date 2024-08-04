Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.62. 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $185.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

