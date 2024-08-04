Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded down $16.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.73.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

