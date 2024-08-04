Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 18,100.0% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.89.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. 1,490,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,719. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.90. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.