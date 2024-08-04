Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $98.62. 338,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.02. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

