Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $116.88. 20,403,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,998,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $460.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

