Park Place Capital Corp Has $4.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $186.65. The company had a trading volume of 984,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.22 and its 200-day moving average is $181.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $191.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

