Park Place Capital Corp Has $771,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.08. 11,899,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,952,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $170.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $15,646,323. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

