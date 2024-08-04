Park Place Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Renasant accounts for 0.9% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp owned about 0.16% of Renasant worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 13,710.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

