Park Place Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 645 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after buying an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $187,403,000. Nipun Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,106,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,240.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,023,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 946,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 4,922,891 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

