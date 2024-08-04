Park Place Capital Corp Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after buying an additional 1,009,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Copart by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. 3,767,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,919. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

