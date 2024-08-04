Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 57,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 34.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,547. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

