Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,022 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.29. 6,303,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average is $170.48. The company has a market cap of $334.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $193.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.71.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

