Park Place Capital Corp Sells 205 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.4% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.00. 1,809,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,444. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

