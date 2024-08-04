Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,155 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after buying an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS FLOT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 2,023,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.