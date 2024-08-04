Park Place Capital Corp Sells 493 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.95.

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

