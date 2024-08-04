Park Place Capital Corp Sells 5,130 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

