Park Place Capital Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,454. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

