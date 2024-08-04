Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.63. 486,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,288. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $131.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

