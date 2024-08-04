Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,269,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 393.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 170,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 136,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEFA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 811,828 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

