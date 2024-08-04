Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 247 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $53,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,600 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.