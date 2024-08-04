Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 247 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $53,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,600 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections
Waste Connections Price Performance
WCN traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.