Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

IRT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 2,644,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

