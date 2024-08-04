Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Invests $53,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,182,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Boeing by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 299,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $57,708,000 after purchasing an additional 220,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.65.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,742,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,948. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.