Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $121,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

PFD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 54,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,910. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

