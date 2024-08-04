Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DFP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 102,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
