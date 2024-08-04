Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 102,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.