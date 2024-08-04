PAX Gold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $467.03 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $467.03 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $2,496.57 or 0.04237351 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000126 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 187,070 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
