PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Macquarie

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.94.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

