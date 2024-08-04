PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.03.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

