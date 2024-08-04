Peter McKellar Acquires 542 Shares of 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKellar bought 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,113 ($40.04) per share, for a total transaction of £16,872.46 ($21,703.70).
3i Group Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of LON III opened at GBX 2,914 ($37.48) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,018.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,780.14. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($23.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,180 ($40.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.48, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.
3i Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a GBX 34.50 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,217.39%.
About 3i Group
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
