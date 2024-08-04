Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $30.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

