PGGM Investments Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.