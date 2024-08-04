PGGM Investments Invests $266,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ventas by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

