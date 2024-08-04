PGGM Investments Makes New $179,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after buying an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after buying an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,952,000 after buying an additional 606,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

