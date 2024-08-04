PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $207.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,510,743. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.