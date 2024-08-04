PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,307,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.25.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $250,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $24,738,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,285 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $141.21 and a one year high of $258.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

