Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $162.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.23.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 346,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2,124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 32,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 204.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

