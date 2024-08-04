Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,348. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

