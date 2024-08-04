Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

NYSE PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,110,000 after buying an additional 994,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

